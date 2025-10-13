Asuka continues to mock IYO SKY after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka continues to mock her former stablemate IYO SKY following Monday Night RAW. The Kabuki Warriors took out The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley on the red brand.The Empress of Tomorrow has been hurling insults at her rivals since turning heel a few weeks ago. Although The Kabuki Warriors lost the tag team match to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel and The Eradicator secured a win over The Pirate Princess, the heel duo had the last laugh on Monday Night RAW.After the show, Asuka took to X/Twitter to continue the mocking. She posted a picture of herself stepping over IYO SKY's face during the tag team match at the premium live event. She added a cryptic message in the caption.&quot;In true emptiness, even the idea of holiness has no ground to stand on 🤡,&quot; she wrote. You can check out her tweet below:Wrestling veteran shared his honest opinion on the WWE RAW storyline involving AsukaWrestling veteran Matt Morgan shared his opinion on the ongoing storyline involving The Kabuki Warriors, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley while speaking on a recent edition of the Massive Heat podcast.The 49-year-old pointed out that IYO SKY's portrayal of a sympathetic babyface getting bullied by her allies made her more popular than ever before. He added that The Empress of Tomorrow was doing top-notch heel work. He added that whoever wrote this storyline did a great job.&quot;Asuka’s got all this heat, world of heat. And then bullying Kairi Sane to do all the dirty work, like that's major heel stuff. Great, great. Whoever wrote this, great job. I don't know who wrote it. Fantastic job writing this,&quot; Morgan said.WWE @WWELINKASUKA JUST SLAPPED KAIRI... 🫢It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for this ongoing rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY &amp; Rhea Ripley. It will also be intriguing to see how the dynamics between the former Women's Tag Team Champions play out.