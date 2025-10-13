  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Asuka continues to mock IYO SKY after WWE RAW

Asuka continues to mock IYO SKY after WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:23 GMT
Asuka and IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Asuka and IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel (Picture credits: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Asuka continues to mock her former stablemate IYO SKY following Monday Night RAW. The Kabuki Warriors took out The Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

Ad

The Empress of Tomorrow has been hurling insults at her rivals since turning heel a few weeks ago. Although The Kabuki Warriors lost the tag team match to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Crown Jewel and The Eradicator secured a win over The Pirate Princess, the heel duo had the last laugh on Monday Night RAW.

After the show, Asuka took to X/Twitter to continue the mocking. She posted a picture of herself stepping over IYO SKY's face during the tag team match at the premium live event. She added a cryptic message in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In true emptiness, even the idea of holiness has no ground to stand on 🤡," she wrote.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

You can check out her tweet below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran shared his honest opinion on the WWE RAW storyline involving Asuka

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan shared his opinion on the ongoing storyline involving The Kabuki Warriors, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley while speaking on a recent edition of the Massive Heat podcast.

The 49-year-old pointed out that IYO SKY's portrayal of a sympathetic babyface getting bullied by her allies made her more popular than ever before. He added that The Empress of Tomorrow was doing top-notch heel work. He added that whoever wrote this storyline did a great job.

Ad
"Asuka’s got all this heat, world of heat. And then bullying Kairi Sane to do all the dirty work, like that's major heel stuff. Great, great. Whoever wrote this, great job. I don't know who wrote it. Fantastic job writing this," Morgan said.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for this ongoing rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley. It will also be intriguing to see how the dynamics between the former Women's Tag Team Champions play out.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications