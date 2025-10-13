Massive return on WWE RAW

By JP David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:08 GMT
This week
This week's RAW was held in Perth, Australia.

A massive return happened on the October 13 episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand happened at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Ad

After losing their tag team match at Crown Jewel: Perth, Kairi Sane was back in action on Monday after Asuka pulled some strings. Sane took on Rhea Ripley, who pinned her on Saturday night.

In a surprising turn of events before the match, The Pirate Princess' original entrance theme "The Next Voyage" made its return. She used it during his initial run with the company from 2016 to 2021.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Kairi Sane was the latest WWE star to get her original theme back in the past few days. Shinsuke Nakamura and The Street Profits also used their original theme last Friday on SmackDown.

Nakamura used "The Rising Sun" before his match against Sami Zayn, while Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out to "Bring The Swag" before challenging The Wyatt Sicks.

Kairi Sane loses to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

After a back-and-forth match against Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane was unable to get the win. Asuka tried her best to help Sane, but IYO SKY ensured that it wasn't successful.

Ad

Ripley and SKY celebrated the victory, but The Kabuki Warriors attacked both of them after the match. Mami was about to get her revenge on Asuka by putting her through the announce table, but The Pirate Princess brought a kendo stick and hit Ripley multiple times.

It allowed The Empress of Tomorrow to hit a DDT on Ripley, who looked like she was out. She had to be helped by WWE officials during the commercial break. Despite their win at Crown Jewel: Perth, Ripley and SKY's issues with The Kabuki Warriors are far from over.

Asuka seems determined more than ever to inflict pain and suffering to both the former Women's World Champions.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications