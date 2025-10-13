Massive return on WWE RAW

A massive return happened on the October 13 episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand happened at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. After losing their tag team match at Crown Jewel: Perth, Kairi Sane was back in action on Monday after Asuka pulled some strings. Sane took on Rhea Ripley, who pinned her on Saturday night. In a surprising turn of events before the match, The Pirate Princess' original entrance theme &quot;The Next Voyage&quot; made its return. She used it during his initial run with the company from 2016 to 2021. Kairi Sane was the latest WWE star to get her original theme back in the past few days. Shinsuke Nakamura and The Street Profits also used their original theme last Friday on SmackDown. Nakamura used &quot;The Rising Sun&quot; before his match against Sami Zayn, while Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out to &quot;Bring The Swag&quot; before challenging The Wyatt Sicks. Kairi Sane loses to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAWAfter a back-and-forth match against Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane was unable to get the win. Asuka tried her best to help Sane, but IYO SKY ensured that it wasn't successful. Ripley and SKY celebrated the victory, but The Kabuki Warriors attacked both of them after the match. Mami was about to get her revenge on Asuka by putting her through the announce table, but The Pirate Princess brought a kendo stick and hit Ripley multiple times.It allowed The Empress of Tomorrow to hit a DDT on Ripley, who looked like she was out. She had to be helped by WWE officials during the commercial break. Despite their win at Crown Jewel: Perth, Ripley and SKY's issues with The Kabuki Warriors are far from over. Asuka seems determined more than ever to inflict pain and suffering to both the former Women's World Champions.