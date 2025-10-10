Shinsuke Nakamura breaks silence with a four-word message following his WWE return

Former three-time WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has broken his silence with a short message on social media following his return to in-ring action after nearly four months. He had previously wrestled on the June 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.On the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, the King of Strong Style showed up to answer Sami Zayn's US Championship open challenge. The two old rivals went back and forth in a highly engaging bout. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no-contest after MFT took out both the stars.After the show, Shinsuke Nakamura posted a selfie on Instagram. She added a powerful message in the caption, noting that he is finally back into the mix of things.&quot;At last, I’m breathing,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, Sami Zayn was the first star Nakamura competed against in WWE. The two stars wrestled a critically acclaimed 20-minute bout at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016. The Japanese pro wrestler ended up as the victor on debut.Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't won a match since losing the WWE United States ChampionshipShinsuke Nakamura shocked everyone when he defeated LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series 2024 to become the new United States Champion. He held the title for a while before losing it back to The Megastar on the March 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.Since the title loss, Nakamura has wrestled only six times, including his most recent match against Sami Zayn. Unfortunately, he hasn't won any of those contests. His only other singles match during the period was against Damian Priest, which he lost via DQ after Drew McIntyre attacked The Archer of Infamy as the latter appeared to be closing in on a win.Wrestlelamia.com @wrestlelamiaLINKShinsuke Nakamura now has 1 win and 39 losses in 2024. He has a win percentage of 2.5%. What did they do to him?Nakamura has made very limited appearances on WWE programming in the last year or so. Only time will tell whether he becomes a regular fixture on the blue brand following his return or disappears into the abyss yet again.