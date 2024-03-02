IYO SKY breaks silence after Dakota Kai betrays Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, IYO SKY took to social media to break her silence after Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley.

A few weeks ago, SKY and The Kabuki Warriors turned their backs on Bayley. This led to The Role Model challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley teamed up with Kai for a tag team match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. During the contest, Kai betrayed her now-former Damage CTRL stablemate, leading to a vicious assault.

Taking to X/Twitter, SKY posted a photo with her stablemates and sent a three-word message, hinting that she was always aware of Kai's actions.

"I knew that. #DamageCTRL #SmackDown #WrestleMania," IYO SKY shared.

Check out SKY's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for The Role Model remains to be seen.

Dakota Kai broke her silence after betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai stunned the WWE Universe by betraying Bayley on the latest episode of SmackDown. At SummerSlam 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL with Kai and IYO SKY.

Following SmackDown, Kai took to social media to break her silence and sent a one-word message. While doing so, the former Women's Tag Team Champion took a shot at the WWE Universe and seemingly at Bayley.

"Cry."

Check out Kai's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley recently made history by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Despite teasing the possibility to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, The Role Model ended up challenging The Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania 40.

Post-Royal Rumble, Kai initially sided with Bayley in her war against Damage CTRL, eventually leading to the tag team match that took place on the latest edition of SmackDown.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, Bayley will aim to end SKY's title reign as the Women's Champion. The Role Model is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but has not held a title in years.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's rivalry with Damage CTRL? Sound off!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE