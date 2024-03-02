Dakota Kai breaks silence with a one-word message after betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania season is hotting up, as tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown provided several huge developments ahead of the event. Among those was Dakota Kai's heartbreaking betrayal of Bayley.

The two of them faced The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team "match," which ended up being a set-up. Kai jumped off the apron just as The Role Model was about to tag her in, which led to a brawl outside the ring.

Bayley attacked the New Zealander only to be overwhelmed by Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. Damage CTRL stood tall over their former leader, with an updated theme song in Japanese.

Dakota Kai has broken her silence following her betrayal on WWE SmackDown, taking to Twitter to send a one-word message to the women's Royal Rumble winner and her fans: Cry. She accompanied that with a couple of backstage photos with he teammates.

The stage is now set for WrestleMania 40. Bayley has to go it alone against IYO SKY, with Damage CTRL looking to prevent her from winning the WWE Women's Championship. It is a compelling story. It remains to be seen if The Role Model will get any help from anyone in the SmackDown locker room.

What was your reaction to Dakota Kai betraying Bayley? Let us know in the comments section!

