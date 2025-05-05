IYO SKY called a loser by major WWE star

IYO SKY is scheduled to compete against a major star on RAW. This star called the champion a loser.
Roxanne Perez has proven herself to be a prodigy due to her antics in NXT, where she is a two-time Women's Champion. She even delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she was the runner-up. In recent weeks, she has been involved in a feud with IYO SKY ever since she attacked the latter during her match against Stephanie Vaquer on the April 21 episode of RAW. Last week on the red brand, she competed against Rhea Ripley, but the match ended in DQ due to interference from Giulia.
This week on RAW, Roxanne Perez is set to face off against SKY in a singles match. Ahead of this bout, the NXT star took to social media to label her opponent a loser.
"Another Monday Night Rox another day to embarrass your favorites! No one is on the level of the prodigy, not even your loser champ!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤"
Dave Meltzer believes Mayu Iwatani might sign with WWE because of IYO SKY
Mayu Iwatani is one of the most well-known Japanese female wrestlers in the world. It was recently reported that she is now a free agent and is looking to sign with either WWE or AEW. However, a wrestling journalist believes she might choose the sports entertainment juggernaut.
On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that he believes Mayu Iwatani will choose to sign up with WWE due to her close friendship with IYO SKY.
"Mayu Iwatani, obviously it's either going to be AEW or WWE, and we're probably going to find out [soon], since I don't think she's retiring (...) She dropped her IWGP Title on the show today and then announced that she's [a free agent] effective immediately. Probably WWE [will sign her]. WWE's been after her for years and years, and probably [IYO SKY] doing so well probably encouraged her to go," said Meltzer.
It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious on WWE RAW this week.