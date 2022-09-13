"Let's go party" - New champions celebrate with Bayley following WWE RAW

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on WWE RAW. The Damage CTRL members were seen planning to celebrate their victory following the show.

The duo challenged champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch of the tag team titles tournament finals. Bayley was ringside for the match and provided a distraction that took Raquel out of the ring. Dakota capitalized and pinned Aliyah to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles.

After the red brand went off the air, Damage CTRL was interviewed backstage on RAW Talk. Dakota Kai was asked what becoming the champions meant to the stable:

"Look at the results, we are the tag team champions. We should have been champions after the tournament, but let's just ignore that. It is in the past and we don't want to think about it. Damage CTRL are your new tag team champions. That's the headline, that is it, there is nothing else to say," Kai responded. (00:17 - 00:33)

IYO SKY claimed that this was the best feeling of her life, and Dakota added that it was time to party since they were the new champions.

"Let's go party, you want to go party?" Kai said. (00:41 - 00:43)

Bayley then shoved Sarah Schreiber away, and Damage CTRL left to end the interview.

Bayley interrupted Bianca Belar on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair issued an Open Challenge for the RAW Women's Championship tonight, and many members of the WWE Universe were hoping that Bayley would accept it. The Role Model has previously picked up a victory for Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle by pinning Bianca in a six-woman tag team match.

Sonya Deville accepted Bianca's challenge, and The EST defeated her to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Her celebration didn't last long as Bayley made her way down the entrance ramp. The 33-year-old mocked Bianca for getting pinned at Clash at the Castle.

Bianca wanted a fight, but The Role Model wouldn't enter the ring. Dakota Kai and IYO then attacked The EST from behind, but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save. Belair planted Bayley with a Spinebuster before Damage CTRL retreated.

Michelle✨ @FabulousBoss_ #WWE This is so wholesome and chaotic lol not Bayley wooing #WWE Raw This is so wholesome and chaotic lol not Bayley wooing 💀😂❤️❤️ #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/kM2zW7OiKz

WWE's next premium live event is Extreme Rules on October 8th. It will be interesting to see if Bayley gets a shot at the RAW Women's Championship before then.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy