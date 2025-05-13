IYO SKY gets new name following win on WWE RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Women’s World Champion IYO SKY in action as she teamed up with Rhea Ripley against Giulia and Roxanne Perez in the main event. SKY and Ripley put on a hard-fought battle against the heel duo and won the contest in the end.
Rhea Ripley and SKY share an unusual bond on Monday Night RAW. Despite teaming up with her, The Nightmare still aims to defeat The Genius of the Sky and recapture the Women’s World Title. For those unaware, the Japanese sensation beat Mami for the gold on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025. Ripley later failed to capture the championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.
A title bout between the two superstars seems inevitable. However, it’s unknown when they will face off for the gold. Despite the competition, SKY and Ripley have been working together on RAW to tackle Giulia and Perez.
Following their win on Monday, SKY took to X and wrote a thank-you note for The Nightmare. The former WWE Women’s World Champion responded to the post, checked on SKY, and hoped she was fine. Mami even gave The Genius of the Sky a new unofficial nickname.
“I guess you’re alright, chipmunk [black heart emoji],” Ripley wrote on X.
Former WWE employee reacted to IYO SKY winning at WrestleMania 41
IYO SKY faced Ripley and Bianca Belair in a well-received Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41 and won. On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WrestleMania review show, former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to SKY’s win. He even questioned the Stamford-based promotion’s decision, as he felt the Japanese star was less charismatic compared to her opponents at The Show of Shows.
“I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" Vince Russo said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the Women’s World Champion. Will Mami recapture the title in the coming weeks? Fans must stay tuned to find out.