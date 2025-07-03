IYO SKY gets new WWE name ahead of Evolution 2

IYO SKY is all set to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution 2. The Genius of the Sky received a name from the company ahead of the same.

SKY was present this past Monday on RAW, where she confronted Rhea Ripley. The Japanese star said she was told by Adam Pearce that she could choose her opponent for Evolution 2. The champion added that she wanted to put the title on the line against the best, and hence, she wanted another battle with Mami.

Before she dons her wrestling boots against Mami, the 35-year-old was spotted spending time waterside. The Women's World Champion broke the internet by posting a picture of herself in a bikini, after which WWE's official German account gave her a new name, calling her "Genius of the Summer."

You can view the post here.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship before WrestleMania 41. She put her title on the line against Mami and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Showcase of the Immortals, where she managed to retain the gold. However, she has not defended the championship since 'Mania.

Ex-WWE star believes IYO SKY could lose the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2

While IYO SKY has gotten the better of Rhea Ripley in their previous meetings, ex-WWE star Aiden English believes that Mami could turn the tables this time. However, English added that he would like to see The Eradicator turn heel if she were to win the title.

"Here's my problem with it. They might [put it back on Rhea Ripley]. I don't think it is locked, though. My problem is I'm a little bored of Rhea and IYO [SKY], especially when they're both kind of babyface. Unless this is a heel turn for Rhea, which would make an exciting change for her character," English said.

Rhea Ripley is coming off a huge win over Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at Night of Champions. While she has never defeated SKY in a televised singles match on the main roster, Mami has the momentum on her side and could win back the Women's World Championship at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

