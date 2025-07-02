Rhea Ripley could win the Women's World Championship, says ex-WWE star, if she takes a drastic step

Rhea Ripley ruled WWE RAW for over a year as the Women's World Champion before she was forced to relinquish it. Meanwhile, Aiden English thinks Mami can go back on top if she takes a drastic step.

Ad

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest faces in the Stamford-based promotion. However, she was a heel in the company before fans and veterans began to love her work in The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, she didn't get to have a lengthy reign as the Women's World Champion when she won it the second time against Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's Netflix debut.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a possibility that Mami can win the Women's World Championship if she decides to turn heel in the company at the event against IYO SKY.

Ad

Trending

It would be a drastic step for the 28-year-old WWE star, as she's currently the biggest babyface in the women's division. Moreover, English thinks the feud is a little boring between the two names, and a heel turn from Ripley would be exciting for her character.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"Here's my problem with it. They might [put it back on Rhea Ripley]. I don't think it is locked, though. My problem is I'm a little bored of Rhea and IYO [SKY], especially when they're both kind of babyface. Unless this is a heel turn for Rhea, which would make an exciting change for her character," English said. (From 42:25 to 42:48)

Ad

Ad

Veteran questions WWE for booking Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are no strangers to each other as they've had countless matches in the Stamford-based promotion, whether it was on the developmental brand or WWE's main roster.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the creative team on why they would book another match between the two for the title at the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event. The veteran stated that there was no compelling story between the two names, and both are faces on the red brand.

Ad

"Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Mami can leave the event with the title.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rebooked Wrestling Podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action