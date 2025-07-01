Rhea Ripley’s title clash at Evolution draws harsh criticism; WWE veteran claims, "Why do I care?" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's upcoming matchup. The star is gearing up for a huge title match.
Rhea Ripley was part of the opening segment of RAW this week with IYO SKY. The Women's World Champion noted that she wanted to defend the title against The Eradicator at the historic Evolution event.
This week, on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why fans should be excited for Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY. He pointed out that there was no compelling storyline building up to this huge encounter. The veteran writer also noted that these stars had wrestled several times in the past, and there was no aura to the upcoming match, and fans would be confused about whom to support.
"Okay, so this match is at Evolution, and I mean, I swear, out of all seriousness, why do I care who wins this match? I couldn't care less. Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said. [From 16:44 onwards]
Rhea Ripley had a brutal Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions. She needs to be at her physical best if she intends to defeat IYO at Evolution on July 13, 2025.
