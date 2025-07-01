Rhea Ripley’s title clash at Evolution draws harsh criticism; WWE veteran claims, "Why do I care?" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's upcoming matchup. The star is gearing up for a huge title match.

Ad

Rhea Ripley was part of the opening segment of RAW this week with IYO SKY. The Women's World Champion noted that she wanted to defend the title against The Eradicator at the historic Evolution event.

This week, on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why fans should be excited for Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY. He pointed out that there was no compelling storyline building up to this huge encounter. The veteran writer also noted that these stars had wrestled several times in the past, and there was no aura to the upcoming match, and fans would be confused about whom to support.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, so this match is at Evolution, and I mean, I swear, out of all seriousness, why do I care who wins this match? I couldn't care less. Seriously, like, I would love to ask a mark, who are you cheering for and why? Because they've wrestled so many times before, there's no heat here, nobody's mad at anybody else, so, you know, 'IYO SKY, I want to beat you because I want to be the best,' and I'm okay, so I'm rooting for you, I guess. I don't know, bro," he said. [From 16:44 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rhea Ripley had a brutal Street Fight against Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions. She needs to be at her physical best if she intends to defeat IYO at Evolution on July 13, 2025.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action