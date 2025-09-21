IYO SKY makes a promise after losing to Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 21, 2025 14:57 GMT
IYO SKY. [Image credits: wwe.com]
IYO SKY has made a promise following her defeat to Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza. The two women clashed at the event for the vacant Women's World Championship and it was a La Primera who came out on top.

The two stars put on an absorbing contest, which included SKY kicking out of Vaquer's SVB finisher. However, Vaquer delivered a stunning high-flying Spiral Tap for the win to claim her first Women's World Title in WWE.

Following the match, she was speaking to WWE cameras backstage and congratulated Vaquer but promised to get back on top.

“I gave it my all, I did my best, but I just couldn’t quite reach the Women’s World Title. Disappointing. But from the bottom of my heart I want to congratulate Stephanie Vaquer. She was strong. La Primera, a champion worthy of the name. I’ll keep working hard until I rise back up as champion again. Thank you,” she said.
You can watch the video below:

The defeat to Vaquer meant IYO SKY failed to capture a third Women's World Championship for herself. She will now have to pick herself up and go again if she wants to fulfill her promise.

Injury concerns for IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza

The match between the Genius of the Sky and The Dark Angel was a back-and-forth classic. SKY seemed to be in control early on, but the tables turned when Vaquer hit her with a couple of Dragon Screws.

Vaquer then began targeting her opponent's right knee for the rest of the match. This hampered SKY as she failed to land her Over the Moonsault. On commentary, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett raised concerns over SKY's knee.

She was seen holding her right knee a few times during the match. SKY came close to connecting Over the Moonsault but ended up taking two skyward boots from Vaquer.

In the end, it proved to be too much of a struggle for IYO SKY, as Vaquer captured the vacant World Title.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

