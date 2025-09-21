IYO SKY makes a promise after losing to Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Wrestlepalooza

IYO SKY has made a promise following her defeat to Stephanie Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza. The two women clashed at the event for the vacant Women's World Championship and it was a La Primera who came out on top.The two stars put on an absorbing contest, which included SKY kicking out of Vaquer's SVB finisher. However, Vaquer delivered a stunning high-flying Spiral Tap for the win to claim her first Women's World Title in WWE.Following the match, she was speaking to WWE cameras backstage and congratulated Vaquer but promised to get back on top.“I gave it my all, I did my best, but I just couldn’t quite reach the Women’s World Title. Disappointing. But from the bottom of my heart I want to congratulate Stephanie Vaquer. She was strong. La Primera, a champion worthy of the name. I’ll keep working hard until I rise back up as champion again. Thank you,” she said.You can watch the video below:The defeat to Vaquer meant IYO SKY failed to capture a third Women's World Championship for herself. She will now have to pick herself up and go again if she wants to fulfill her promise.Injury concerns for IYO SKY at WrestlepaloozaThe match between the Genius of the Sky and The Dark Angel was a back-and-forth classic. SKY seemed to be in control early on, but the tables turned when Vaquer hit her with a couple of Dragon Screws.Vaquer then began targeting her opponent's right knee for the rest of the match. This hampered SKY as she failed to land her Over the Moonsault. On commentary, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett raised concerns over SKY's knee.She was seen holding her right knee a few times during the match. SKY came close to connecting Over the Moonsault but ended up taking two skyward boots from Vaquer. In the end, it proved to be too much of a struggle for IYO SKY, as Vaquer captured the vacant World Title.