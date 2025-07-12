IYO SKY is ready to make history against Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution 2025: "I’m nervous. I’m excited. But more than anything… I’m READY!"

IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event of the Evolution Premium Live Event. The Genius of the SKY is ready to make history in her match against Rhea Ripley.

SKY became the Women's World Champion by defeating Ripley on the March 3rd, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She successfully defended the title against Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

On X (fka Twitter), IYO SKY shared a message claiming she was nervous and excited, but was ready to step into the ring against The Eradicator at Evolution 2025. She also recalled competing in the final of the Mae Young Classic in the first Evolution Premium Live Event.

"I’m nervous. I’m excited. But more than anything… I’m READY! I came from Japan to the USA for one reason — to make WWE HISTORY . At the first Evolution, I fought in the Mae Young Classic Final. Now… at the second Evolution, I walk in as the WWE Women’s CHAMPION This Sunday, we do it again. NEW HISTORY.. BIGGER MOMENTS… LETS GOOOO!!!" wrote IYO SKY.

Check out IYO SKY's X post below:

Rhea Ripley is a former two-time Women's World Champion. Her first reign lasted well over a year, but her second reign ended right after completing the 50-day mark.

Aiden English thinks that Rhea Ripley could win the WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY if she turned heel

Aiden English believes Rhea Ripley could capture the WWE Women's World Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event if she turned heel against IYO SKY. Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, he said:

"Here's my problem with it. They might [put it back on Rhea Ripley]. I don't think it is locked, though. My problem is I'm a little bored of Rhea and IYO [SKY], especially when they're both kind of babyface. Unless this is a heel turn for Rhea, which would make an exciting change for her character."

Ripley and SKY will collide in the main event of the second-ever Evolution PLE. It'll be interesting to see who walks out of Atlanta with the gold.

