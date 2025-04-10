IYO SKY receives a message from a top WWE Superstar on behalf of Rhea Ripley; it's not Bianca Belair

IYO SKY received a message from her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley. Rhea Ripley shared a post on Instagram, drawing a response from The Role Model, who took a shot at the Women's World Champion.
The Genius of the Sky will defend her title against Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The match was made official on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW after all three superstars signed the contract. SKY also took out her WrestleMania opponents with a flying dropkick.
On Instagram, Bayley reacted to Ripley's photos and sent a message to her former stablemate, calling her "stupid".
"Stupid Iyo," wrote Bayley in the comments section of Ripley's post.
Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram comment below.
SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley last year. This led to a match between the two superstars at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model won the WWE Women's Championship by dethroning her former stablemate.
Rhea Ripley admitted that she once wanted to quit WWE
Rhea Ripley has admitted that she once wanted to quit WWE as she started to doubt herself. The multi-time Women's Champion opened up about the struggles she had to go through in the early days of her pro wrestling career.
On Stephanie's Places, Ripley revealed that she was terrified before her first Mae Young Classic match.
"The first Mae Young Classic, I cried before my match. I was terrified. I just felt like I wasn't doing things to the best of my abilities, and it made people start to doubt me again, continuously getting criticism and little comments here and there. I felt, like, I started doubting myself. I wanted to go back to Australia. I wanted to throw my dream away."
Rhea Ripley will have the chance to become a three-time WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL. She will share the ring with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in Las Vegas.