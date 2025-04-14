  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • IYO SKY has the "recipe for success" in the WWE, according to former company employee (Exclusive)

IYO SKY has the "recipe for success" in the WWE, according to former company employee (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 14, 2025 06:53 GMT
IYO SKY is the Women
IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about IYO SKY's current success in the company. The star is the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

SKY pulled off a stellar win on the March 3 episode of RAW, defeating Rhea Ripley for the Women's World title. However, the champ's problems with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley led to general manager Adam Pearce booking a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer detailed that IYO had the support of the hardcore fans. He felt backstage officials also liked her as a worker, leading to a push with the Women's World title. Russo felt every star needed these two things to succeed under the current WWE management.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Two things, bro. They think she's a great worker, and the marks are with her. That's it, period. That's the recipe for success. The marks are with you, and you're a good little worker. That's all you need, man." [From 6:15 onwards]
youtube-cover
Ad

Last week on WWE RAW, the three women signed the contract for their WrestleMania matchup. The segment was facilitated by Adam Pearce, but it soon descended into chaos after IYO decided to get physical before signing the contract.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications