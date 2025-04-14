IYO SKY has the "recipe for success" in the WWE, according to former company employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about IYO SKY's current success in the company. The star is the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW.
SKY pulled off a stellar win on the March 3 episode of RAW, defeating Rhea Ripley for the Women's World title. However, the champ's problems with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley led to general manager Adam Pearce booking a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.
This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer detailed that IYO had the support of the hardcore fans. He felt backstage officials also liked her as a worker, leading to a push with the Women's World title. Russo felt every star needed these two things to succeed under the current WWE management.
"Two things, bro. They think she's a great worker, and the marks are with her. That's it, period. That's the recipe for success. The marks are with you, and you're a good little worker. That's all you need, man." [From 6:15 onwards]
Last week on WWE RAW, the three women signed the contract for their WrestleMania matchup. The segment was facilitated by Adam Pearce, but it soon descended into chaos after IYO decided to get physical before signing the contract.
