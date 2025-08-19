IYO SKY reveals why she has "mixed emotions" following recent altercation

IYO SKY has been having a tumultuous recent few weeks on Monday Night RAW, and she has been going through quite a bit. She admitted that she had mixed emotions and revealed why.On the 18th August episode of RAW, The Genius of the Sky faced former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez in an incredible singles match. She eventually won, but a post-match attack saw Rhea Ripley interrupt and swoop in for the save. However, not all was well, as the Kabuki Warriors seemed to take offense to SKY's request to stay out of her way.Following that, Asuka and Rhea Ripley had a verbal altercation, leading to IYO SKY having a breakdown and screaming at everyone before storming away. On X/Twitter, SKY admitted to having mixed emotions due to the difficulties she faced with her friends, i.e, Ripley and The Empress of Tomorrow.&quot;I won tonight’s Match! However, I have mixed emotions now… “FRIENDS” can be difficult….,&quot; she wrote.An ex-WWE figure blasted the company for one part of IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane's charactersThere is one specific aspect of WWE's handling of IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka's characters that ex-head writer Vince Russo absolutely hates, and he has made his voice known.On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that having SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane speak Japanese makes little sense because viewers can't understand them, and also criticized WWE for possibly ribbing fans with a switch from broken English to Japanese:&quot;What are we doing in the backstage with these women who speak broken English, then they go into Japanese, then they go into American [sic]. I need somebody to explain the purpose of this form. Do they think it's a rib? Do they think it's funny? Am I supposed to take it seriously? What am I supposed to get out of it when they start talking Japanese?&quot; he said.Giulia is the only one among the Japanese stars who doesn't seem to have the same issues with language, but that's now because she has Kiana James by her side. But even at the end of May, she cut a pre-taped promo showcasing her English-speaking skills.Be that as it may, the Japanese talent are primarily signed for being the best wrestlers on the planet, and IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane can all make claims to being among the best in-ring performers in the world regardless of gender.