IYO SKY reveals her travel buddy is surprising WWE RAW star

WWE Superstar IYO SKY recently revealed a fellow RAW talent as her travel buddy. The main roster stars are currently touring Europe as part of an 11-city tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Following the first-ever Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, the Stamford-based company is gearing up to host RAW in Brussels, Belgium, following two live shows in Germany. While traveling across Europe, The Genius of the Sky disclosed Akira Tozawa as her travel buddy. This will take fans by surprise, considering most of the behind-the-scenes pictures the Women's World Champion shares on social media are alongside her stablemate Dakota Kai.

IYO SKY took to her Instagram stories today to post a boomerang and a picture while traveling with the Alpha Academy member. The two stars were seemingly headed to one of the upcoming shows on The Road to WrestleMania.

You can check out the screengrabs of her Instagram stories below:

IYO SKY travelling with Akira Tozawa [Photo Credits: Screenshots of SKY's Instagram stories]

Wrestling veteran shares honest take on IYO SKY's recent WWE RAW segment

IYO SKY was involved in a controversial segment last week on RAW. The newly crowned champion's interview with Michael Cole turned into a face-off between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The two stars piefaced SKY when she tried to stop them from bickering. However, the Damage CTRL member ended the segment by slapping The Eradicator and The EST of WWE across their faces before leaving the squared circle.

While speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on SKY slapping two of the most popular female stars on the roster. The veteran noted that a relatively smaller opponent slapping Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair was not the best way to protect these two megastars, and if anything it did more damage to their reputation and stature than anything else.

"As a writer, here's the biggest insult, Coach. You kill Rhea Ripley, man. You actually kill both of them because Bianca Belair is a freaking beast. So, you actually kill two important talents on your roster so a five-foot-nothing female can slap both of them across the face. That's not how you protect your talent, Coach," he said. [From 55:46 to 56:12]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW to become the Women's World Champion. She is scheduled to defend her title against 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Who do you think will win the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

