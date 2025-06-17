IYO SKY's RAW segment sparks backlash; WWE veteran demands huge change (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about IYO SKY's promo skills. The star went face-to-face with Liv Morgan, who was accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, in the opening segment of RAW.

Liv announced that it was 'Monday Night Morgan' and spoke about her attack on Nikki Bella last week. The star listed how she had dominated the women's division only to be interrupted by the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. Morgan and SKY got into a verbal battle that ended with IYO attacking the Judgment Day duo.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that IYO struggled with her promo in English. The veteran writer noted that in professional sports, people used interpreters to translate what they were saying. He felt the current presentation was pointless because the audience could barely understand her.

"You see it all the time. Somebody who does not speak good English, they don't let them speak." He added, "I'm not making fun of her or anything. I'm telling you, I'm watching a television show. I'm really trying to tune in to what she's saying, and it's like I'm literally getting every other word. Do the interpreter, that's what they do in real sports." [From 10:00 onwards]

IYO SKY made a statement this week as she dropkicked Liv Morgan out of the ring. She then kicked "Dirty" Dom as well, sending him out of the ring.

IYO SKY made a statement this week as she dropkicked Liv Morgan out of the ring. She then kicked "Dirty" Dom as well, sending him out of the ring.

