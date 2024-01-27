IYO SKY sends a bold message after Kabuki Warriors become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

IYO SKY took to social media to send a bold message after The Kabuki Warriors became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane dethroned Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The former Women's Tag Team Champions' reign ended at a total of 39 days.

Taking to X/Twitter, IYO SKY congratulated The Kabuki Warriors on their historic win. Asuka and Sane are now two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

"We don’t need words. Just proved it!!!!! #DamageCTRL Congratulations @WWEAsuka @KAIRI_official," IYO SKY shared.

What the future has in store for the new Women's Tag Team Champions remains to be seen.

Dakota Kai discussed Kairi Sane's return to WWE

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai opened up about the WWE return of Kairi Sane.

Sane made her return to the Stamford-based company at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event after departing from World Wonder Ring Stardom. At the PLE in Saudi Arabia, Kairi helped IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

While speaking on her Twitch stream, Dakota Kai revealed that she learned about Sane joining the faction the day before Crown Jewel 2023. She further recalled meeting IYO and Kairi ten years ago.

Dakota Kai said:

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her."

Damage CTRL made its debut in 2022 with Bayley, Kai, and IYO SKY as the original three members of the group.

In 2023, following Sane's addition to the faction, Asuka also joined forces with the group, as she turned heel by betraying Bianca Belair.

