IYO SKY sends a bold message after taking out top WWE Superstars on SmackDown

WWE Superstar IYO SKY has put everyone on notice after leaving three superstars flat on their backs on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Genius of the SKY was set to make her entrance alongside Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai for her match against Naomi on last night's show. However, she took a little detour and attacked her WrestleMania 40 opponent, Bayley, which was captured by WWE cameras backstage. SKY also went on to finish her match and defeat the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

After the match, Kai, The Kabuki Warriors, and the Women's Champion continued to assault Naomi before Bianca Belair came to her rescue. However The EST of WWE could not capitalize on the numbers game of the Damage CTRL faction.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IYO SKY sent a bold message stating that her faction on SmackDown is unstoppable and it's her era.

Check out SKY's tweet below:

"Damage CTRL is unstoppable. It's IYO's era," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY receives a massive warning from Jade Cargill after their confrontation on WWE SmackDown

A few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill and The Genius of the SKY crossed paths in a brief backstage segment.

The former AEW TBS Champion confronted SKY after Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley during a tag team match on the blur brand. On social media, Jade Cargill put the whole Damage CTRL faction on notice and called out the Women's Champion for resorting to "sloppy" tactics.

Check out the 31-year-old female star's tweet below:

"I do what I want, like I always have. Your sloppy tactic's made it everyone's business kid. Play the game RIGHT or don't play at all," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Last night, it was officially announced that Cargill had signed a contract with WWE SmackDown and would appear on next week's show. Fans are excited to see what the former AEW star has to say on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Will IYO SKY retain her championship at WWE WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion