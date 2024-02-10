IYO SKY sends a message aimed at Bayley and Dakota Kai after WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of WWE SmackDown, IYO SKY took to social media to send a message directed towards Bayley and Dakota Kai.

On SmackDown, Kai confronted Bayley for the first time since the latter's departure from Damage CTRL. In a surprising turn of events, the former Women's Tag Team Champion sided with The Role Model and swung a steel chair at IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors.

Taking to Instagram, SKY sent a message aimed at her former Damage CTRL stablemates. The reigning Women's Champion shared a photo of her alongside the current members of Damage CTRL and a photo featuring the original Damage CTRL trio.

"The Road to #wrestlemania XL.…..Bayley……Dakota………#DamageCTRL," wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's Instagram post:

Bayley had no idea about the Kabuki Warriors' involvement in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and earned herself a shot at the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Role Model's former stablemates, Asuka and Kairi Sane, were also a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. At the time, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was a member of Damage CTRL.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, she admitted that she didn't have any idea about The Kabuki Warriors entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She said:

"So, I told them (Damage CTRL) that this was my night. I told them that I was going to go on to the end. So, I honestly didn't even expect for them to be in the match. But I'm happy that they were, we got rid of a lot of girls in there together. We're always stronger together, so it did suck to see them get eliminated. But at least we got a good little chuckle out of Kairi, you know? She's going to live on forever now."

Bayley will be facing IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on the Damage CTRL storyline? Sound off in the comments section below!