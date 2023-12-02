IYO SKY sends a message to Bayley amid tension between Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY recently took to Twitter to send a message to Bayley amid tension within the Damage CTRL faction.

At the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Damage CTRL lost the Women's WarGames Match to the team of Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. The Role Model was the one who was pinned.

This led to further tension within the heel faction on this week's SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, SKY posted a photo of the original Damage CTRL trio (SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley) from tonight's SmackDown.

Check out SKY's tweet:

"The original #DamageCTRL... #SmackDown," wrote SKY.

Bayley broke silence after Damage CTRL's loss at WWE Survivor Series

Following Damage CTRL's loss at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Bayley broke the silence and addressed her faction's loss.

Speaking in an interview with Cathy Kelley, The Role Model stated that she has "no words" following her team's loss. She further added that she had nothing left and gave her best at WarGames. Bayley said:

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so, I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me."

Damage CTRL was formed back in 2022 at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event when Bayley introduced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as the first members of her faction.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, the returning Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL. Shortly afterward, Asuka also joined the group after betraying Bianca Belair on an episode of SmackDown.

