Watch: Bayley arrives at WWE SmackDown quiet and alone

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley was seen arriving all by herself.

At the recently concluded Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Damage CTRL suffered a huge loss to the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair, in the Women's WarGames Match.

Taking to Instagram, WWE uploaded a video of Bayley making her way into the arena alone. She also refused to speak to the camera.

Watch the video of Bayley making her way into the arena:

What did Bayley say after Damage CTRL's loss at WWE Survivor Series?

Bayley's days as a member of Damage CTRL could be coming to an end, especially after the faction's loss at WWE Survivor Series.

The Role Model was the one who got pinned, and was partially responsible for the faction's loss at WarGames.

While speaking in a post-match interview with Cathy Kelley, the former SmackDown women's champion addressed the loss by stating that she had no "words" after her team's loss. She said:

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so, I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me."

Damage CTRL was formed back at SummerSlam 2022 when the returning Bayley introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as the first members of the faction. Fast forward to 2023, the faction added the returning Kairi Sane to the group.

A shocking heel turn by Asuka also led to The Empress of Tomorrow's addition to the faction. Tonight's episode of SmackDown could end up being a huge night for Damage CTRL.

Do you think Bayley will be betrayed by Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

