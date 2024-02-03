IYO SKY sends one word message ahead of Bayley’s decision on SmackDown

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Bayley is expected to announce the champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 40. Ahead of the show, WWE Women's Champion and The Role Model's stablemate IYO SKY sent a message on social media.

Following her historic win at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Bayley made an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW. Owing to the chaos caused by Nia Jax attacking Rhea Ripley, the leader of Damage CTRL revealed that she would announce her WrestleMania opponent on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY took to X (formerly Twitter) to send out a short one-word message. The Genius of The Sky shared a picture of herself with the championship gold:

"FRIDAY," wrote IYO SKY.

SmackDown General manager Nick Aldis explains the reason behind the tension within Damage CTRL

Kairi Sane made a shocking return to WWE at Crown Jewel last year, attacking Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship. Her alliance with the group was followed by Asuka soon after.

The addition of these two female superstars to Damage CTRL has led to visible tension within the faction, especially between Bayley and other members. There have been multiple instances of the group turning on The Role Model.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis addressed this situation while also pointing out that the addition of new talents often results in a shift in dynamics within any particular group, and Damage CTRL is a prime example.

The SmackDown General Manager also talked about Bayley being left behind and ignored during various segments despite being the leader of the faction:

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing...And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this. The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision," he said.

With all the tension building up, Damage CTRL seems to be a ticking time bomb. It will be interesting to see how long they will stick together before the eventual breakup.

