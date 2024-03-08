IYO SKY sends a three-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL after the faction's appearance on WWE RAW

IYO SKY took to social media to send a three-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, SKY and her stablemates made a rare appearance on the red brand. The faction confronted Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, who are next in line to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Instagram, SKY shared a photo with Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors. She sent a three-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL.

"We are here," wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's Instagram post below:

At the recently concluded NXT Roadblock, Asuka and Kairi Sane successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

The Kabuki Warriors are currently in their second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, this is their first reign as members of Damage CTRL.

Jade Cargill sends warning to IYO SKY

IYO SKY and Damage CTRL have been making a lot of noise in WWE. On last week's episode of SmackDown, the faction once again assaulted former leader Bayley after she was betrayed by Dakota Kai during a tag team match.

Backstage, the faction was confronted by Jade Cargill, who later took to Twitter/X to put SKY on notice. The 32-year-old took digs at The Genius of the Sky by sending out the following tweet:

"I do what I want, like I always have. Your sloppy tactic's made it everyone’s business kid. Play the game RIGHT or don’t play at all."

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to book a match between SKY and Cargill at some point in the future.

As of now, IYO SKY's goal would be to defend the Women's Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania 40. The Role Model chose to challenge her now-former stablemate after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL's current run on the main roster? Sound off!

