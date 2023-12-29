IYO SKY sends a two-word message on behalf of Bayley despite past tension between them

Following a recent WWE Live Event, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY took to Twitter to send a two-word message on behalf of Bayley.

There has been a lot of tension between IYO SKY and Bayley, especially after the addition of Kairi Sane and Asuka into Damage CTRL. The Genius of the SKY is one of the original members of the faction, alongside Dakota Kai.

Taking to Twitter, SKY posted a selfie with Bayley from WWE's recent house show in Houston. The reigning Women's Champion complimented herself and The Role Model as:

"Work horses!!!!"

'Michin' Mia Yim recently warned IYO SKY

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, 'Michin' Mia Yim pinned IYO SKY during an eight-woman tag team match.

The victory earned Yim a shot at the Women's Championship. Ahead of her match against The Genius of the Sky, Yim put the reigning champion on notice.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Yim stated that she was confident in her chances of beating SKY and dethroning her at New Year's Revolution. The O.C. member also recalled the incident of SKY busting her nose back in 2019 and is determined to make a statement. Yim said:

"I wouldn't have been here without my girls. I've been so focused on the boys, that I lost focus in myself. But now, it's my time. In 2019, IYO busted my nose and took the W. Tonight, I took the W. And at New Year's Revolution, it's gonna come full circle and it's time for me to remind everyone who Michin is."

SKY won the Women's Championship at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event by dethroning Bianca Belair moments after she won the title in a three-way match involving Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

