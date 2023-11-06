IYO SKY sends a two-word message to Kairi Sane after her surprise return at WWE Crown Jewel

Following WWE Crown Jewel, IYO SKY took to social media to send a two-word message to Kairi Sane.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Sane made her surprise return to WWE. She previously departed the company in 2021, but at Crown Jewel, The Pirate Princess assisted SKY in retaining the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Taking to Twitter/X, SKY shared a backstage photo with Sane and welcomed her back to WWE.

"WELCOME BACK. #WWECrownJewel @KAIRI_official @WWE @WWEmena," wrote SKY.

Check out SKY's tweet and message to Sane below:

SKY won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Belair, who initially won the title by beating Asuka in a Triple Threat Match.

The EST, who was sidelined courtesy of an attack by Damage CTRL, recently came to Charlotte Flair's aid and made her WWE return in the process.

Kairi Sane broke silence after making her WWE return at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Kairi Sane finally made her WWE return after it was previously reported that she was seemingly going to re-sign with the company.

Following her departure in 2021, The Pirate Princess returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom and also started performing under New Japan Pro Wrestling. At the Historic-X pay-per-view, Sane became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion before losing the title to Mercedes Mone.

Post-Crown Jewel, Sane took to social media to send a two-word message as she broke silence after her return. She wrote:

"I'm back."

During Sane's first run with WWE, she became the NXT Women's Champion and also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Asuka. The Japanese duo was collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors.

