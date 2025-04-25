IYO SKY shares emotional reaction to meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY has taken to social media to reveal how she felt meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer complimented her after her match.

The Genius of the Sky defended her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of WrestleMania Night 2. She pinned The EST to retain the title. The bout received a lot of praise from fans, wrestlers, veterans, and pundits.

WWE shared a clip on X of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising IYO SKY backstage after her WrestleMania match. She sent out a tweet stating that five years ago, she never imagined she'd be getting compliments from The Rattlesnake. She then urged everyone to follow their dreams.

"I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!! #WestleMania," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo was unhappy that IYO SKY won the triple threat match at WrestleMania 41

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that The Genius of the Sky had the least amount of character and personality of the three, and he didn't think she should've won the match.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]

Check out the full video below:

IYO SKY made history that night, as she became the first Japanese woman to win a match at WrestleMania.

