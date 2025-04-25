  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • IYO SKY shares emotional reaction to meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 41

IYO SKY shares emotional reaction to meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 41

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 25, 2025 07:20 GMT
IYO SKY met Steve Austin (Images via WWE.com)
IYO SKY met Steve Austin (Images via WWE.com)

IYO SKY has taken to social media to reveal how she felt meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer complimented her after her match.

Ad

The Genius of the Sky defended her Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the opening match of WrestleMania Night 2. She pinned The EST to retain the title. The bout received a lot of praise from fans, wrestlers, veterans, and pundits.

WWE shared a clip on X of Stone Cold Steve Austin praising IYO SKY backstage after her WrestleMania match. She sent out a tweet stating that five years ago, she never imagined she'd be getting compliments from The Rattlesnake. She then urged everyone to follow their dreams.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!! #WestleMania," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Vince Russo was unhappy that IYO SKY won the triple threat match at WrestleMania 41

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that The Genius of the Sky had the least amount of character and personality of the three, and he didn't think she should've won the match.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]
Ad

Check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

IYO SKY made history that night, as she became the first Japanese woman to win a match at WrestleMania.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications