IYO SKY shares surprising reason why she prefers to be a babyface

IYO SKY shared a surprising reason why she prefers to be a babyface in WWE. The Genius of the SKY is currently in an alliance with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW.

SKY has portrayed a heel for most of her tenure in the company, but is now a babyface on the red brand. Speaking with Comicbook Nation ahead of Wrestlepalooza 2025, IYO SKY revealed the surprising reason why she preferred to be a babyface. The former champion shared that she was naturally inclined to smile, making it easier to portray a babyface on WWE television.

"When I was in NXT, most of the time I was as a heel. But now I am a baby face and I always smiling. I’m pointing my face and screaming and I’m so much better enjoying this way to wrestling so yeah. Yeah because I could smiling in the ring because as a heel I have to always keep like a grumpy face or you know scary face during the match so now I’m smiling as a natural," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) betrayed IYO SKY earlier this month on RAW and attacked her. It was announced during last night's RAW that SKY and Ripley would be squaring off against The Kabuki Warriors next month at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

Former WWE writer criticizes IYO SKY's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's promo last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the promo and claimed that both stars were terrible actors. Russo claimed that Ripley and SKY did a poor job of making their segment believable during last night's show.

"This is your opener for RAW. Two women with very, very heavy accents that you cannot understand either one of them. They are both horrible, horrible, horrible over-the-top actors. And this is what you're opening the show. When I say terrible actor, what I'm saying is it's the scene is not real and the scene is not believable. Because if this were real life and this were really going on, people would not talk this way to each other. That's my point," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY can defeat The Kabuki Warriors next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

