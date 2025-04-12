IYO SKY spotted training with absent WWE star ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar IYO SKY recently took to social media to send a message ahead of her major match at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky was spotted training with absent RAW star Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane last competed inside the squared circle on the December 2, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, where she teamed up with IYO SKY in a losing effort against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. During the bout, Sane suffered an arm injury and hasn't been seen on TV since.

Amid Kairi's absence, her Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, is all set to compete against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

The Genius of the Sky recently took to Instagram to share her Brazilian jiu-jitsu session alongside Kairi Sane. In her post's caption, SKY wrote that she was training for her match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"All roads lead to #wrestlemania.@rudos_bjj #rudosbjj," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Bill Apter was surprised to see fans' support for IYO SKY on WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, IYO SKY came face-to-face with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley to sign the contract for their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. During the segment, things escalated between the three stars, and SKY ended up hitting her opponents with a Missile Dropkick.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter highlighted how angry Belair was at Ripley during the contract signing. Apter added that he was surprised to see fans backing IYO SKY to retain the Women's World Championship, as he believed she was "very bland."

"I have never seen so much venom come out of her [Bianca Belair] like I did on that Monday Night RAW. She was incredibly angry, and again, we are talking about it was over the line of a work in my opinon, it really was. What amazed me, though, and again it's all over the internet, is that the fans really want IYO SKY to retain that championship. She is much more, she works great. She is very bland, and yet the fans just adore her."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

