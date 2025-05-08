IYO SKY teases blockbuster alliance with 30-year-old male WWE star

WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY recently teased a major alliance with a 30-year-old male superstar after her match on the latest edition of RAW. He is none other than Logan Paul.

On last week's RAW, IYO SKY helped Rhea Ripley after the latter was outnumbered by Roxanne Perez and Giulia. On the latest episode of the red show, SKY became a victim of Perez and her partner's brutal attack. Many expected Ripley to show up, but she was absent from the show because she was busy representing the company in Australia ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.

WWE later announced that The Eradicator will return on next week's RAW to team up with IYO SKY for a tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. In the latest edition of Logan Paul's vlog, The Maverick had a word with The Genius of The SKY before Rhea Ripley was announced as her tag partner. SKY revealed that she needed a teammate for next week.

The former WWE United States Champion offered to team up with her, but was skeptical because it was a women's bout. SKY replied that they could figure something out.

"IYO, I saw what happened out there. What the f**k was that? [SKY - Yeah, I'm going to have tag match, so I need a partner.] We should tag team. But I'm a boy, I think. [SKY - Well, we can figure it out. Maybe you can figure out.]," they conversed. [12:28 - 12:40]

Check out Logan's vlog below.

IYO SKY sent a warning to Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of next week's WWE RAW

In a backstage segment, IYO SKY sent a warning to Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of their tag team match on next week's WWE RAW. She said Perez and her partner would pay for their actions on the latest edition of the red show.

"A bit hurt, but Roxanne, maybe you had me cornered for a second. But, I am still the Women's World Champion. And tonight, I pinned you. Don't forget that. And Giulia, why did you come out again? You had no business being out there. Giulia and Roxanne, you're both going to pay for this. Next week, I'll see you in a tag team match. Again, I'm going to embarrass you. You're going to pay!" SKY said.

Check out the video below.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for next week's WWE RAW.

