IYO SKY reacts to beatdown on WWE RAW; sends warning

IYO SKY has delivered a warning to two major WWE Superstars following their attack on RAW. The Genius of the Sky is the reigning Women's World Champion on the red brand.

Roxanne Perez battled IYO SKY last night on WWE RAW in a singles match. SKY picked up the pinfall victory, but was attacked from behind by Giulia. Perez joined in on the attack as well, and a major tag team match was announced for next week's edition of the red brand.

IYO SKY will be teaming up with Rhea Ripley to battle Perez and Giulia next Monday night. Ahead of the grudge match, the Women's World Champion issued a warning to her opponents, and you can check it out in the video below.

"A bit hurt, but Roxanne, maybe you had me cornered for a second. But, I am still the Women's World Champion. And tonight, I pinned you. Don't forget that. And Giulia, why did you come out again? You had no business being out there. Giulia and Roxanne, you're both going to pay for this. Next week, I'll see you in a tag team match. Again, I'm going to embarrass you. You're going to pay!" said SKY.

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania to retain her championship. Belair suffered a hand injury during the Triple Threat match, and it was recently revealed that The EST will be taking some time off to heal.

Vince Russo reacts to IYO SKY's victory at WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on IYO SKY retaining the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WWE WrestleMania 41, Russo questioned the company's decision to keep the title on SKY. He suggested that the 34-year-old had the least charisma out of anyone in the match, and didn't understand the company's decision.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" said Vince Russo. [From 16:13 to 16:45]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the Women's World Champion and Rhea Ripley can defeat Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the tag team match next week on WWE RAW.

