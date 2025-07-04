IYO SKY trains with controversial former WWE Superstar

WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY is gearing up for her upcoming title defense. The Genius of the Sky picked Rhea Ripley as her next opponent and the two will clash at the Evolution PLE. As such, SKY is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation for the marquee bout and was recently seen training with a controversial former WWE Superstar inside a dojo.
A clip shared online shows IYO SKY sparring with former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. In the video, SKY can be seen wearing boxing gloves and punching away at Riddle.
Watch the video below:
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
The dojo where SKY was training is the RUDOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which has hosted the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kairi Sane, and Giulia.
As for Matt Riddle, he was let go by WWE in 2023. Though he proved to be popular among fans and even won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton, forming RK-Bro, his time in the promotion was marred by controversies.
Verbal altercations with high-profile stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg did him no good, and after he was found in violation of the company's wellness policy in 2022, the writing was on the wall. He was released a few months later in 2023, after an incident at JFK airport.
Meanwhile, IYO SKY will have her work cut out against Rhea Ripley, and the champion is going all out for the match.
IYO SKY receives a new nickname
While IYO SKY is training hard for her upcoming matchup, she is also using the time to relax in the sunshine.
She posted photos of herself in a white bikini with the Women's World Championship on her X/Twitter. This led to WWE's official German account retweeting the post with a new nickname for SKY.
"Genius of the Summer," said the tweet.
For now, SKY's focus will be on retaining her title at Evolution against Rhea Ripley. The two have had quite a few battles in the past and were part of a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, which was very well received.
At Evolution, they get to add another chapter to their fascinating rivalry.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!