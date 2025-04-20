IYO SKY will be pinned tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41; Ex-champion predicts the winner of the Women's World Title Triple Threat

IYO SKY is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former Divas Champion Layla recently predicted the winner of the highly anticipated clash.

Ad

Belair earned her title shot last month after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, SKY captured the championship by defeating Ripley on the RAW after Elimination Chamber episode. The three women are now scheduled to fight in a Triple Threat match on the second night of this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that The Eradicator would emerge victorious. She also disclosed that she believes the company would protect The EST by not having her pinned, meaning SKY would take the pin:

Ad

Trending

"I do feel like Bianca that they're gonna protect her and that's gonna be the way that she doesn't win. I think IYO is amazing. I think that she's very talented, and to what you said, Jessie, that she's like the underdog, you know. I just think Rhea's gonna win it. I just think Rhea's just... she's a huge star. She's a favorite. Somehow, my God, it's just gonna go back to Rhea. That's what I think," she said. [1:03:37 - 1:04:04]

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Another ex-WWE star thinks Rhea Ripley will win tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan claimed the company should not have taken the Women's World Championship off Rhea Ripley and should have booked The Eradicator against Bianca Belair in a singles match at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, he predicted the outcome of the Triple Threat match, disclosing that he thinks Ripley will leave with the title:

Ad

"It has to Rhea Ripley if they're going by fan reactions and stuff like that. I don't think that they should have taken the belt off her to begin with. It made no sense to me at all. They could have went with Ripley vs. Bianca as a singles match and it would've been perfectly fine," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the former Judgment Day member will indeed recapture the title tonight in Las Vegas.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More