Jake Hager says John Cena was responsible for him not becoming WWE Champion

Jake Hager is not only a former WWE Superstar but is also a pro-MMA fighter as well as one of the biggest names in AEW today. Hager, who was known as Jack Swagger in WWE, had won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2010 but could never win the WWE Championship in his career.

Jake Hager claims John Cena refused to put him over

Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Hager revealed that he was initially set to win the WWE Championship but John Cena refused to 'job' to him. Hager took a shot at John Cena by calling him 'unselfish' in a sarcastic manner.

“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen. The night before, I teased it on Raw. I hit Cena with the briefcase, I snuck up on him when he had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later, come to find out, he refused to do the job for me for the [WWE] Championship. We won’t talk about that. Ugh. ‘The most unselfish top man in the business.” (H/t: Fightful)

John Cena is known to be someone who never shied away from putting across his point. While it is true that Cena has stood up for multiple young Superstars to be pushed over the years, it seems that Jake Hager wasn't one of them.

Hager would go on to cash in his MITB briefcase on the Demo-God himself, then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. Both Hager and Jericho will be welcoming MJF with open arms into The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite.