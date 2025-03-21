Jacob Fatu sends a bold message moments before his match against a former champion on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has hyped up his upcoming match against Braun Strowman on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The two superstars will cross paths once again after their previous collision at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Fatu and Strowman have been feuding for months. The Samoan Werewolf destroyed the former WWE Universal Champion when they met in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Strowman was left in a bloody mess after Fatu went berserk.

On X, Fatu sent a message warning Strowman ahead of their clash on tonight's show. Expect The Samoan Werewolf to bring the heat to the blue brand once again after he stood tall over The Monster of All Monsters on last week's SmackDown:

"Tonight #BolognaWWE @WWE #ALLGAS [No] BREAKS," wrote Fatu.

Check out Fatu's post on X:

Rikishi wants to see Jacob Fatu in action against Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41, instead of Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Rikishi wants to see Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa cross paths at WrestleMania 41. He believes fans would be more invested in a clash between the Fatu family members, instead of another match between Fatu and Braun Strowman.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer suggested:

"I would love to see Solo go up against Jacob Fatu in 'Mania. You know, it's something about those two when, you know, the drama that they're going through that we've been seeing lately. I really feel that can be, like, I'm always thinking about the fans, what would the fans want to see? Do the fans want to se Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman or would we rather see Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa, his cousin? And so, for me, speaking like a fan, like, I prefer to probably see family vs. family go at it."

Sikoa returned to WWE television several weeks ago and attacked Cody Rhodes. However, he hasn't continued feuding with The American Nightmare, instead shifting his attention towards Fatu and Tama Tonga.

For the time being, Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga remain on the same page. However, last week on SmackDown, Fatu and Tonga exited the arena without Sikoa after a massive brawl.

The former Tribal Chief has also been pushing for The Samoan Werewolf to challenge for the WWE United States Championship currently held by the newly crowned champion, LA Knight.

