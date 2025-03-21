Major "family vs. family" match must happen at WrestleMania 41, urges WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently expressed his desire to see two Bloodline members square off at WrestleMania 41. He disclosed that he would prefer to witness that potential match over another involving a former Universal Champion.

Ad

Last June, Jacob Fatu made a surprise debut on SmackDown to join Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline. Over the next few weeks, he became Sikoa's personal enforcer. However, the relationship between the two took a major blow after the former NXT North American Champion lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the January 6 episode of RAW. Although the two WWE stars remain on the same side for now, tension has seemingly been rising between them. Aside from his issues with Sikoa, Fatu is involved in a rivalry with Braun Strowman. The Samoan Werewolf and the former Universal Champion are set to clash tonight on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he wants Sikoa to fight Fatu at WrestleMania. He pointed out that he would rather see the two cousins square off than The Samoan Werewolf and Strowman:

"I would love to see Solo go up against Jacob Fatu in 'Mania. You know, it's something about those two when, you know, the drama that they're going through that we've been seeing lately. I really feel that can be, like, I'm always thinking about the fans, what would the fans want to see? Do the fans want to se Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman or would we rather see Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa, his cousin? And so, for me, speaking like a fan, like, I prefer to probably see family vs. family go at it," he said. [24:04 - 24:49]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

WWE analyst thinks Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the storyline between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He disclosed that he does not see the two squaring off at WrestleMania.

Nevertheless, the RAW Recap host suggested The Samoan Werewolf could turn on his cousin on the first SmackDown after the Showcase of the Immortals:

Ad

"If it's me, I've got Jacob Fatu finally putting hands on Solo Sikoa on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. That's when I would love to see it happen. I would love to see whatever's gonna happen at WrestleMania happen at WrestleMania, maybe a miscommunication, maybe Solo screws up, maybe his true colors are shown, I don't know," he said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see how the storyline between Sikoa and Fatu would develop and whether it would lead to a WrestleMania match.

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback