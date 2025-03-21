Rikishi reveals who he supports in the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi addressed the upcoming clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He revealed who he supports in the highly-anticipated Undisputed WWE Championship match.

The 16-time World Champion earned a shot at winning his 17th title after overcoming five other superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will now square off with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows. Ahead of their battle, Cena turned heel and beat up his WrestleMania opponent to align with The Rock.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked who he supports between Cena and Rhodes. Although he expressed his love for The American Nightmare, the 59-year-old picked The Franchise Player:

"You know what? I'm old school till I die. Much love to the new era with Cody Rhodes, but I got to go with my guy John Cena and that's that," he said. [From 15:27 to 15:44]

Check out the video below:

WWE legend Rikishi doesn't think John Cena will win his 17th world title

On the same episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he thinks John Cena will succeed in winning his 17th World Championship. The Franchise Player currently shares the record for most World Title reigns recognized by WWE with Ric Flair.

Rikishi disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company would not book Cena to hold the title on his farewell tour. However, he pointed out that plans could change if the 47-year-old postponed his retirement:

"[Do you think he's going to win that 17th world championship?] No, no, absolutely not. Yeah, for me, like, I don't see that for a company moving forward, especially this is his last round. Now, of course, we're like what, three weeks away or something like that from 'Mania. A lot of things can happen. (...) I mean deals can probably take place within a matter of three weeks because we can talk about this is his last run tour, but who knows? Maybe two weeks out from WrestleMania something happens. Now, it becomes like, okay, lights something up underneath John, like, 'You know what? I'm having fun doing this," he said.

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested a Hall of Famer could return at WrestleMania to cost Cody Rhodes the championship and join forces with Cena and The Rock.

