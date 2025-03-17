Massive betrayal to occur on SmackDown after WrestleMania; Bloodline member is the victim, says WWE analyst Sam Roberts

The Bloodline storyline has seen several twists over the past few years. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted another one would happen on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE last year to join forces with Solo Sikoa. After the latter lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in January 2025, tension seemed to be rising between the ex-leader of the new Bloodline and his former personal enforcer. Although many expected the two to feud heading into WrestleMania, their relationship has seemingly been stable over the past few weeks despite a few hints of potential betrayal. Sikoa currently supports his cousin in his chasing the United States Championship.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts disclosed that he does not believe Sikoa's relationship with Fatu would deteriorate before WrestleMania, pointing out that he does not see them square off at The Show of Shows next month. However, he predicted Fatu would turn on his cousin on SmackDown after the premium live event:

"If it's me, I've got Jacob Fatu finally putting hands on Solo Sikoa on the SmackDown after WrestleMania. That's when I would love to see it happen. I would love to see whatever's gonna happen at WrestleMania happen at WrestleMania, maybe a miscommunication, maybe Solo screws up, maybe his true colors are shown, I don't know," he said.

The 41-year-old WWE analyst suggested that Fatu would turn babyface on the Road to WrestleMania 42, finally leading to a one-on-one match between him and Sikoa, either at Backlash or further down the road:

"But then Jacob turns around and on SmackDown cleans house after WrestleMania. And we finished WrestleMania 41 and the next year leading to WrestleMania 42 is that build of a babyface Jacob Fatu because that's when, whether it happens at Backlash or further down the road, that's when we start to get to Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu." [From 1:06:58 - 1:07:49]

Vince Russo thinks WWE star didn't want to work with Jacob Fatu

Over the past several weeks, Jacob Fatu has been involved in a feud with Braun Strowman. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed it appeared like The Monster of All Monsters did not want to work with The Samoan Werewolf.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo pointed out that the brawl between the two on SmackDown nearly two weeks ago was sloppy:

"Man, that stuff between Strowman and Fatu was so sloppy. I was getting the feeling like Strowman didn’t wanna work with him or something. Did you watch that? That was so sloppy between the two of them, and I really felt it hurt Fatu because it was so sloppy." [From 33:01 onwards]

It would be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu would make his WrestleMania debut this year.

