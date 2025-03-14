3 Reasons why Braun Strowman got destroyed on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was decimated by Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown tonight in Barcelona. The Monster Among Men had squared off against The Bloodline 2.0 while teaming up with LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. While he won the match by pinning Tama Tonga, Strowman couldn't save himself from Fatu's wrath.

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf executed three Mighty Moonsaults on Strowman, rendering him motionless on the ground. It's also not the first time Strowman was a victim of Fatu's blows. Their previous encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event a month ago also left Strowman bloodied in the ring. It was then believed that it was the end of the storyline between the two giants. However, WWE might have plans for more battles between the two.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's look at three potential reasons Braun Strowman got destroyed on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#3 To write him off television until WrestleMania 41

One possible reason behind Strowman's bloody encounter with Jacob Fatu could be his temporary withdrawal from WWE TV shows until WrestleMania 41. The 41-year-old superstar hasn't really been involved in any big storylines since his return from injury in December last year.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Moreover, since his return, Strowman has only feuded with two big superstars: Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed. While he won the battle against Bronson Reed, his feud with Fatu hasn't reached any conclusive end. He might have won the match at SNME, but that was via disqualification. The company could carry their storyline post-WrestleMania 41 also.

#2. Set up WWE WrestleMania 41 match with Jacob Fatu

Strowman's brutal assault by Jacob Fatu might also have been done to book their clash for WrestleMania 41. Just like Strowman, Jacob Fatu doesn't have an opponent to work with.

Ad

It was speculated earlier that Fatu might feud with Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania, with him turning on his leader. The company had also teased a fallout between them. However, that wasn't taken any further.

Ad

The WWE creative team might have put Fatu's potential feud with Solo on hold, and his new opponent for Mania could be Braun Strowman. On next week's episode of SmackDown, Braun Strowman can attack Jacob Fatu, leading to General Manager Nick Aldis announcing a No Disqualification match at Mania.

#1. To make Jacob Fatu look strong even in defeat

The segment between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu could have ended in this manner, mainly to make Jacob Fatu look stronger on TV. It's well known that the Samoan Werewolf is one of the hottest superstars on the blue brand, and it wouldn't have been appropriate to end the opening segment with Fatu being on the losing side. Thereby, WWE might have booked Jacob's assault on Strowman to showcase his aura.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not to mention, the 32-year-old superstar has been received very well by the fans since his breakout debut last year. He has even eclipsed his leader, Solo Sikoa, in popularity. This was also one of the reasons why his debut was delayed, because it was anticipated that Jacob Fatu could overshadow Solo Sikoa, and that's exactly what happened.

It now remains to be seen how the company books his feud with Braun Strowman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback