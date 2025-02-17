Jacob Fatu squaring off with ex-WWE champion in first WrestleMania match is possible, says analyst

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE today. Analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted The Samoan Werewolf would go head-to-head against a former champion at this year's WrestleMania.

Fatu debuted on SmackDown in June 2024 to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. After serving as Sikoa's personal Enforcer for several months, The Samoan Werewolf's relationship with his leader has seemingly changed following the latter's loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. The tension between the two superstars was clearly felt during last Friday night's SmackDown, especially after the former NXT North American Champion accidentally delivered a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted the two cousins would clash at this year's WrestleMania. The potential match would be the first for both superstars on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite Sikoa's appearances at WrestleMania 39 and 40, he never competed in an official match:

"I don't see Jacob Fatu anywhere near the main event this year for WrestleMania. I see Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa maybe finally settling the score this year at WrestleMania," he said. [From 15:14 to 15:25]

A current WWE champion wants a WrestleMania match against Jacob Fatu

A few months ago, Jacob Fatu and the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker had a staredown on WWE RAW. Since then, many fans have expressed their desire to see the two collide.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Breakker disclosed that he hopes to go head-to-head with The Samoan Werewolf at WWE WrestleMania one day:

"I think Jacob Fatu and I — that's a match for a WrestleMania. I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday," he said.

It would be interesting to see how Fatu would be booked on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

