  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Jacob Fatu squaring off with ex-WWE champion in first WrestleMania match is possible, says analyst

Jacob Fatu squaring off with ex-WWE champion in first WrestleMania match is possible, says analyst

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Feb 17, 2025 20:51 GMT
Jacob Fatu (Image credit: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu (Image credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE today. Analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted The Samoan Werewolf would go head-to-head against a former champion at this year's WrestleMania.

Ad

Fatu debuted on SmackDown in June 2024 to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. After serving as Sikoa's personal Enforcer for several months, The Samoan Werewolf's relationship with his leader has seemingly changed following the latter's loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. The tension between the two superstars was clearly felt during last Friday night's SmackDown, especially after the former NXT North American Champion accidentally delivered a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted the two cousins would clash at this year's WrestleMania. The potential match would be the first for both superstars on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Despite Sikoa's appearances at WrestleMania 39 and 40, he never competed in an official match:

"I don't see Jacob Fatu anywhere near the main event this year for WrestleMania. I see Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa maybe finally settling the score this year at WrestleMania," he said. [From 15:14 to 15:25]
Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

A current WWE champion wants a WrestleMania match against Jacob Fatu

A few months ago, Jacob Fatu and the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker had a staredown on WWE RAW. Since then, many fans have expressed their desire to see the two collide.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Breakker disclosed that he hopes to go head-to-head with The Samoan Werewolf at WWE WrestleMania one day:

Ad
"I think Jacob Fatu and I — that's a match for a WrestleMania. I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday," he said.
Ad

It would be interesting to see how Fatu would be booked on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी