Current WWE champion wants Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 

'The Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu will wrestle Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a huge Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown. The winner will join John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul in the Elimination Chamber match on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As the fans are still divisive about the 32-year-old's potential involvement in the upcoming Chamber Match, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has a message for him.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Bron Breakker was asked about his staredown with The Samoan Werewolf on RAW in October 2024, which sent fans into a frenzy. The Dog claimed that if the two were to lock horns in the future, the venue should be WrestleMania:

"I think Jacob Fatu and I — that's a match for a WrestleMania," Bron Breakker said. "I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday," he added. [From 1:04 to 1:14]

Much like the Anoa'i family's prodigy, Bron Breakker is often cited by many as the future of WWE. CM Punk believes the Intercontinental Champion will get there if he does not derail along the way and if the young stalwart keeps up the grind and can handle the pressure that comes with it.

Is Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa the direction WWE is going this WrestleMania season?

Jacob Fatu currently performs on SmackDown, while Bron Breakker is a member of the RAW roster. Perhaps their interaction last year was the company's way of testing the waters for a potential high-profile showdown down the line.

Meanwhile, The Samoan Werewolf has been gaining steam as a singles competitor since Solo Sikoa walked out on him and Tama Tonga in January. In a sudden turn of events, The Street Champ returned last week, putting an exclamation mark on the show.

Solo Sikoa attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, sparking a debate about the creative team potentially revisiting their rivalry from last year. But analyst Sam Roberts believes Sikoa's return will ultimately lead to a WrestleMania 41 clash with his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

