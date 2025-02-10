A major Solo Sikoa match at WrestleMania 41 has been set up, WWE employee says

WWE ended this past Friday's SmackDown with a massive cliffhanger when Solo Sikoa resurfaced and knocked Cody Rhodes out. However, Sam Roberts claims this is not the match the company has planned for Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

There seems to be a rift between The Bloodline's former leader and his Enforcer, Jacob Fatu, after he left his group high and dry last month without saying a word. Moreover, Sikoa lost the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns in January. Meanwhile, Fatu has been gaining incredible popularity despite being a heel. He is currently feuding with Braun Strowman, who threw him over the top rope in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts acknowledged the fans' lack of interest in a potential Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa program this WrestleMania season, as it has been done to death already. He then pointed to Jacob Fatu's promo earlier in the episode, when he tells Jey Uso that the latter would not be the Samoan to bring a world title back to The Bloodline:

"Maybe you do Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa versus Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes. [...] Maybe we'll do the tag match, and when Solo eats the pin Jacob will lose faith. Maybe, we won't even get that far, before Jacob tells Solo the same thing Jacob told Jey Uso. But either way, I think we are headed for a collision. I hope this all leads to Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania," Sam Roberts said. [From 59:29 to 1:01:40]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Cody Rhodes says Solo Sikoa could eventually become The Tribal Chief of WWE

Solo Sikoa pursued the Undisputed WWE Title last year for months on end, but could not dethrone Cody Rhodes and bring the belt back to The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost it at WrestleMania. He then entered a lengthy rivalry with Reigns upon the latter's return, ultimately losing the Ula Fala on the Netflix premiere episode of WWE RAW.

While speaking with Theonemona, The American Nightmare called Sikoa "petulant" but added that the former NXT North American Champion could eventually be in the position he so wishes to be in:

"I'm not going to say Solo [Sikoa is the Tribal Chief]. He's a child. He's a petulant child, I'll say all kinds of bad stuff about Solo. But maybe, one day for Solo," Rhodes said.

It remains to be seen where things go after Sikoa's attack on the blue brand's top champion. How will Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga react to their leader's comeback?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback