Cody Rhodes claims top WWE star might become the real "Tribal Chief" one day

Cody Rhodes recently said a major WWE Superstar might eventually assume the mantle of Tribal Chief in The Bloodline saga. Currently, Roman Reigns holds this position in the ongoing family narrative.

During RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Solo Sikoa faced Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match. Reigns emerged victorious, winning back his Ula Fala, which The Rock bestowed upon him after the match.

In a recent interview with Theonemona, Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns as the rightful Tribal Chief. While doing so, he took a subtle jab at Solo Sikoa, stating that Sikoa is not the Tribal Chief because he is still "petulant." However, The American Nightmare claimed that The Street Champion has the potential to one day ascend to that position.

Trending

"I'm not going to say Solo [Sikoa is the Tribal Chief]. He's a child. He's a petulant child, I'll say all kinds of bad stuff about Solo. But maybe, one day for Solo," Rhodes said. [From 10:52 to 11:02]

You can watch the full interview below.

Wrestling analyst says top WWE star could pick Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend. He eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Jey Uso would challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. The analyst also suggested an alternative scenario where The YEET Master would face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said.

Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar will challenge The American Nightmare for the championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Theonemona and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback