  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes claims top WWE star might become the real "Tribal Chief" one day

Cody Rhodes claims top WWE star might become the real "Tribal Chief" one day

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 06, 2025 16:32 GMT
Cody Rhodes after retaining his WWE Title at Royal Rumble. [Photo via: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes after retaining his Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble [Photo via wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes recently said a major WWE Superstar might eventually assume the mantle of Tribal Chief in The Bloodline saga. Currently, Roman Reigns holds this position in the ongoing family narrative.

During RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Solo Sikoa faced Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match. Reigns emerged victorious, winning back his Ula Fala, which The Rock bestowed upon him after the match.

In a recent interview with Theonemona, Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns as the rightful Tribal Chief. While doing so, he took a subtle jab at Solo Sikoa, stating that Sikoa is not the Tribal Chief because he is still "petulant." However, The American Nightmare claimed that The Street Champion has the potential to one day ascend to that position.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'm not going to say Solo [Sikoa is the Tribal Chief]. He's a child. He's a petulant child, I'll say all kinds of bad stuff about Solo. But maybe, one day for Solo," Rhodes said. [From 10:52 to 11:02]

You can watch the full interview below.

youtube-cover

Wrestling analyst says top WWE star could pick Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend. He eliminated John Cena to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Jey Uso would challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. The analyst also suggested an alternative scenario where The YEET Master would face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said.

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar will challenge The American Nightmare for the championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Theonemona and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी