"It would be amazing" - Jey Uso could pick major WWE name for WrestleMania 41, predicts analyst

Jey Uso did the impossible at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when he won the gimmick match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Recently, analyst Sam Roberts spoke about the premium live event and said Main Event Jey could pick Cody Rhodes and his Undisputed WWE Title to challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last month, Jey Uso failed to beat Gunther to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Regardless of the loss, Main Event Jey didn't give up and announced his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. The star shockingly won the match and punched his ticket to Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam suggested there was a chance Jey Uso picked Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 over Gunther. Moreover, he thought that it would be amazing if the two former tag team champions collided at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing," Roberts said. (From 11:40 to 11:55)

Meanwhile, Jey has hinted at going after Gunther in a post-Rumble interview.

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were tag champions in WWE

In 2023, Jey Uso stepped out of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's shadow when Jimmy Uso cost him his title match against The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Michigan. With the help of Cody Rhodes, Uso moved to Monday Night RAW.

The two formed an unlikely alliance and slowly built trust in each other after months of fighting on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo challenged The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023.

Shockingly, the two walked out with a win and became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, it lasted less than two weeks, and they lost it back to The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

