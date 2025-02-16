3 Consequences for Solo Sikoa after he accidentally spiked Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The New Bloodline storyline took a surprising arch with a heated confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Earlier in the show, when Solo arrived, Jacob confronted him and voiced his dissatisfaction with Sikoa's recent actions.

Ad

Later, in the main event, the former North American Champion tried to assist The Samoan Werewolf in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, he accidentally delivered a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga, costing Fatu the match.

In this article, we will discuss three potential consequences for Solo Sikoa following his costly mistake in the SmackDown main event:

#3. Jacob Fatu might kick Solo Sikoa out of The New Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One potential consequence Solo Sikoa might face following his actions is Jacob Fatu kicking him out of The New Bloodline. The Samoan Werewolf could express his frustration over Solo’s mistake, as it cost him a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

As a result, Fatu might decide to remove Solo from the faction and turn on him to declare himself the new leader. This angle could further firm Solo Sikoa as a babyface and plant the seeds for a Solo vs. Jacob feud at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Solo might apologize for his actions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another potential consequence of Solo Sikoa’s actions could be him apologizing for his mistake. The self-proclaimed Tribal Chief might approach Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga personally. He could try to say that the incident was an accident and not intentional.

This approach from Sikoa could demonstrate his willingness to take responsibility for his actions while making it clear that there was no malicious intent behind them.

#1. Tama Tonga might challenge Solo Sikoa for a match on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown, which means fans could also see frustration from Tama’s side. One potential consequence could see The New Bloodline member challenging Solo to a match on SmackDown.

Tama might express his anger, stating that he isn’t happy with what happened and doesn’t believe Solo’s justification for the mistake. As a result, he could challenge Sikoa to a match, seeking retaliation for the incident. If the company wants to escalate tensions between Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline, a Tama vs. Solo match on WWE SmackDown would be a great storyline direction to explore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback