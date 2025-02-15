4 signs Jacob Fatu will turn on Solo Sikoa

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jacob Fatu's relationship with Solo Sikoa took a chaotic turn. The two stablemates, who once stood side by side as an unstoppable force, now seem to be at loggerheads, grappling with conflicts and tensions. This was evident last night when Sikoa's recent actions visibly rattled The Samoan Werewolf.

Ad

For the past few weeks, WWE has been deliberately teasing a potential rift between the two superstars, indicating a break-up is on the horizon. Given their tumultuous relationship, there is a good possibility that Fatu could eventually revolt against The Street Champion. This may mark the beginning of a new chapter within The Bloodline saga.

Here are four signs Jacob Fatu will soon turn his back on Solo Sikoa:

#4. Solo Sikoa is no longer The Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa's months of dominance came to a halt last month on RAW when he suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat. Not only did the former North American Champion lose the custody of the revered Ula Fala, but the loss also dealt a significant blow to his pride, leaving him powerless and vulnerable.

Ad

Trending

With Sikoa no longer The Tribal Chief, Jacob Fatu seemingly has no reason to obey him and he is not bound by his orders. The Samoan Werewolf could challenge the 31-year-old's position in the group, highlighting the latter's inability to safeguard the Ula Fala. As a result, this gives Fatu a strong and credible reason to betray The Street Champion.

#3. He abandoned Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

After suffering a devastating loss against The OTC on RAW's Netflix debut, The Street Champion vanished into the darkness, disappearing for weeks. He abandoned his loyal allies, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, leaving The Bloodline in tatters. As the leader of the faction, Solo Sikoa's actions were certainly not justifiable.

Ad

It may have given Fatu a glimpse of how unaccountable and irresponsible the 31-year-old can be and may have opened his eyes. As a result, The Samoan Werewolf may now consider Sikoa unfit to lead the faction. This could ultimately cause him to snap and kick The Street Champion out of The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Solo Sikoa cost Jacob Fatu the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Jacob Fatu competed in a huge Triple Threat Match on SmackDown to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber. In a shocking turn of events, Solo Sikoa interfered in the bout and inadvertently cost Fatu the big opportunity. This would have certainly enraged The Samoan Werewolf, and why wouldn't it?

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match was the only opportunity for him to get a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. However, Sikoa's actions robbed Jacob Fatu of a golden chance. This could create a massive crack in his relationship with Fatu, which could prove to be his undoing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Solo Sikoa failed to bring the Undisputed WWE Title back

After Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa stepped up to restore the family legacy. He was hell-bent on bringing the coveted title back to The Bloodline. Over the past several months, Sikoa received several chances to win the championship from Rhodes.

However, The Street Champion suffered setbacks every single time, failing to get the job done. It appears that bringing the coveted title back to the family has now become a top priority for Jacob Fatu. With Solo Sikoa failing to achieve the goal, The Samoan Werewolf may look to sideline him now that he has arguably become a hindrance for the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback