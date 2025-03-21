4 things Solo Sikoa can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Solo Sikoa has been quite active on WWE SmackDown, along with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Just last week, he got involved in a post-match attack against Braun Strowman, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso despite losing their six-man tag team match. For tonight's show, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to wreak havoc.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will take place in Bologna, Italy, and has a stacked card. Although Solo Sikoa has not been announced for any matches or segments yet, his presence will likely be felt tonight, especially with Jacob Fatu in action against Braun Strowman in a singles match. Still, the former NXT North American Champion could also be present for other segments and bouts for the upcoming episode.

In this list, we will look at four things Solo Sikoa could do on WWE Smackdown tonight.

#4. Solo Sikoa could get involved with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns' confrontation

One potential segment set for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown is a likely confrontation between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns tonight following The Tribal Chief's return on RAW and attacks on The Visionary and Second City Saint. However, there's a possibility that the former world champions will also be joined by another name.

Solo Sikoa has a notable history with Roman Reigns, but so do Rollins and Punk. With this in mind, the former NXT North American Champion could confront them to further stir the tension. However, this may lead to all three men briefly agreeing that he was in a place he shouldn't be, which could lead to a brawl.

#3. Solo Sikoa could prevent Jacob Fatu from getting involved with other people's business

As mentioned above, Jacob is set for a singles match against Braun Strowman tonight. However, this doesn't mean that Fatu won't be available for other segments the brand has in store for the upcoming episode.

During Roman, Seth, and Punk's confrontation, Jacob could emerge and state that the three superstars should have kept their issues on Monday Night RAW. Before things could escalate, Sikoa could come out to prevent anything else from happening and warn Fatu that he would face Strowman later that night.

#2. Solo Sikoa could meet an old foe

Although Roman is now part of the RAW roster, he made a lot of memories and more enemies on WWE SmackDown. Among the names Reigns crossed paths with was Solo Sikoa, and they will share the same roof again tonight.

Solo and Roman haven't crossed paths much since their Tribal Combat match, but it's safe to assume that no love is lost. Tonight, Sikoa and Reigns could have a tense staredown backstage on WWE SmackDown with Paul Heyman breaking up the tension.

#1. Have an unexpected WWE SmackDown match with Jey Uso

Even if Solo is not scheduled for any matches tonight, that doesn't mean he won't be in action tonight. Since a few RAW stars are coming to the Blue brand tonight, another name that could make an appearance is Jey Uso.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner has been busy on RAW, not just with Gunther but also with A-Town Down Under. This week, he had a squash match against Austin Theory and fended off the World Heavyweight Champion. Tonight, Jey could simply be visiting the brand before he is interrupted by Sikoa. However, this could result in another quick squash match with Jey taking the victory.

