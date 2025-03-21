CM Punk to reveal Paul Heyman's favor; former WWE Champion turning heel after years? 5 Twists Triple H can make for WrestleMania 41 on SmackDown

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is still building the match card for WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows is still 30 nights away.

Below are five twists The Game could introduce on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to raise the stakes in Las Vegas.

#5. CM Punk could finally call in Paul Heyman’s favor

Roman Reigns attacked CM Punk two weeks ago on WWE RAW. The OTC made his move while Paul Heyman was checking on The Straight Edge Superstar after a grueling Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins. Although The Wiseman was shocked by what he witnessed, he didn’t oppose his Tribal Chief and did not address the situation during his SmackDown appearance last week.

Notably, CM Punk lent Roman Reigns a hand during his WarGames match at Survivor Series against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. The Second City Saint didn’t do anything for free, though, and Paul Heyman owes him a favor for helping the OTC. Now that Reigns has launched an offensive, Punk might finally collect what Heyman owes him.

Punk has hinted that the favor could potentially allow him to win a world championship in the future. Furthermore, The Wiseman had told Roman Reigns that he would reveal what the favor was after Survivor Series, but he never complied. The revelation of this favor could result in the creation of a divide between the OTC and the Hall of Famer.

#4. LA Knight could defend the US title in yet another multi-person match

LA Knight reclaimed the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. This has made him the primary target for all wrestlers focused on the title, including Knight's former rivals Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and Santos Escobar. New challengers, such as Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu, are also seeking to win the title along with its previous holder, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Given the number of challengers, LA Knight may again have to defend his title in a multi-person match at WrestleMania 41. He emerged victorious against Andrade and Hayes at the 2024 Crown Jewel. Now, there’s a possibility that Nick Aldis could make The Megastar compete against even more opponents in a ladder match.

#3. Seth Rollins could turn heel on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins had the chance to defeat CM Punk for the first time in a singles match at Madison Square Garden two weeks ago during WWE RAW. Although Rollins won the match, he didn’t actually pin Punk. Instead, he was pulled out of the Steel Cage by Roman Reigns.

The OTC then proceeded to destroy The Architect and return the favor he owed him at Royal Rumble. While the former World Heavyweight Champion had already shown heel tendencies, the WWE Universe could witness him actually turning heel this week on SmackDown and attacking The Tribal Chief.

This could further intensify the longstanding rivalry between the former Shield brothers, as CM Punk harbors a vendetta against both superstars.

#2. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could run into new problems

The loving bond between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa has become quite volatile after Sikoa's loss in the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns. No longer in control of the Ula Fala, Sikoa took a break from programming, but Fatu saw this as abandonment, and his leader’s return hasn’t put things back in order.

While The Samoan Werewolf is still loyal to Sikoa, he isn’t a blind follower of the New Bloodline’s leader anymore. As Fatu would face Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, there is a possibility that the duo’s relationship could run into more problems. This could lead to the Samoan wrestlers going their separate ways and potentially facing off at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Jade Cargill could challenge and dethrone a WWE champion

Jade Cargill will face Liv Morgan in singles action this week after the latter provoked her with below-the-belt remarks regarding her conflict with Naomi and Bianca Belair. Interestingly, if The Storm manages to defeat the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, she could challenge Chelsea Green for the Women’s US title next week.

Notably, The Hot Mess doesn’t have any WrestleMania opponents right now. Rather than giving her a spot on the match card for The Show of Shows, WWE could have Cargill dethrone Green next week. With The Storm becoming the new Women’s US Champ and currently involved in an active feud with Naomi, the two could face off in Las Vegas in a title match.

With this, Cargill would have her first singles title run and a 'Mania title defense to kickstart her championship run. It would be interesting to see what unfolds on this week’s blue-branded episode in Bologna, Italy.

