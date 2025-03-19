4 Sins of Seth Rollins in WWE

Seth Rollins has been with WWE for years and emerged as a megastar and a sure-shot Hall of Famer. He is now preparing for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41 against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which will be made official soon by WWE; the Visionary had a few unfortunate incidents that he had to deal with during his WWE career.

In this article, we take a look at four incidents for which the former World Heavyweight Champion got heat either from fans or backstage.

#4. He was uncoachable early on his NXT days

RAW superstar Seth Rollins (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Visionary had great potential when he entered WWE and moved to NXT in 2010. He was the Ring of Honor World Champion and was kind of uncoachable early on.

At the time, he was training with Terry Taylor, and the two didn't see eye-to-eye, which led to tension between the two, forcing Triple H to tell him that if he didn't change his approach, he would be out of WWE.

Seth Rollins eventually became more coachable and eventually got a push from WWE. He won the NXT Championship and moved to the main roster with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield.

#3. He injured Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2016

The two superstars fought to become the inaugural Universal Champion then, putting everything on the line during their title match.

However, a dangerous move from Seth Rollins, a "Buckle Bomb," injured Finn Balor. While he defeated The Visionary, Balor was forced to vacate the title a day later, as his shoulder injury required surgery and a six-month absence.

Seth Rollins got heat from fans, as this was the third time he injured a superstar following the incidents with John Cena and Sting in 2015. Still, Finn Balor defended him and said that Rollins wasn't the one to blame for his injury.

#2. Seth Rollins accidentally broke John Cena's nose

In 2015, Seth Rollins and The Authority had a feud with John Cena, who was the United States Champion at the time.

Heading into their match at SummerSlam, where both the WWE Championship and the US Championship would be on the line, the two fought on RAW, and Rollins made a move that backfired and eventually broke the Cenation Leader's nose.

Even though it didn't affect the latter's status for the title match at SummerSlam, Rollins got heat for that move.

“I apologized profusely. John Cena and I wrestled a million times and every once in a while you’d get a clunker in there. But this one was just, for some reason, I just made real contact with his face, and rearranged it pretty bad," Seth said. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

However, he revealed during an interview with CBS Atlanta that he apologized to John Cena afterward and was upset about what happened in the ring.

#1. He ended Sting's in-ring career

Sting challenged Rollins to a title match at the Night of Champions in 2015 but failed to dethrone The Visionary.

To make matters worse, a "Buckle Bomb" from the RAW Superstar led to a neck injury for the wrestling icon, who had surgery to repair the damage and eventually retired from WWE.

Sting later said that Seth was not to blame for the incident, but this didn't prevent fans from booing Rollins, who was doing a great job as a heel back then.

